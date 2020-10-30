BOYLAN, Douglas James



Douglas James Boylan passed away in the early morning of October 28, 2020, at Windsor Lane Health Care in Gibsonburg, Ohio. He was born on February 12, 1953, in



Mansfield, Ohio, to the late



Richard Charles and Dorothy Jean (Weddell) Boylan.



A 1971 graduate of Mansfield Malabar High School, Doug went on to study at Ohio



University, and The Ohio State University, Mansfield. He moved to Dayton and then Miamisburg and began teaching photography for the Ohio Institute of Photography and



Technology in Dayton, allowing a passion of his to be shared with others.



Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Dennis (Marie) Boylan of Aurora, CO; niece and nephews, Patrick, Michael, and Kelly Boylan; cousins, Wendi and Sherri Weddell; and good friend, John Green of Dayton.



Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy.



Services for Doug will be announced at a later date.



Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, is honored to assist the family during this difficult time.



