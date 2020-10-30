1/1
Douglas BOYLAN
BOYLAN, Douglas James

Douglas James Boylan passed away in the early morning of October 28, 2020, at Windsor Lane Health Care in Gibsonburg, Ohio. He was born on February 12, 1953, in

Mansfield, Ohio, to the late

Richard Charles and Dorothy Jean (Weddell) Boylan.

A 1971 graduate of Mansfield Malabar High School, Doug went on to study at Ohio

University, and The Ohio State University, Mansfield. He moved to Dayton and then Miamisburg and began teaching photography for the Ohio Institute of Photography and

Technology in Dayton, allowing a passion of his to be shared with others.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Dennis (Marie) Boylan of Aurora, CO; niece and nephews, Patrick, Michael, and Kelly Boylan; cousins, Wendi and Sherri Weddell; and good friend, John Green of Dayton.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy.

Services for Doug will be announced at a later date.

Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, is honored to assist the family during this difficult time.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020.
October 29, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Doug’s passing. I was a student of his at OIP&T. He constantly helped us all and pushed us to find creative solutions in the studio. He will be deeply missed.
Danielle Bulman
Student
