BRANDLE II, Douglas A. 58, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Wooded Glen on Thursday morning, January 16, 2020. He was born in Springfield on September 29, 1961, the son of Douglas and Suanne (Neff) Brandle. Doug was a 1979 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School. He worked as a unit manager at Assurant and previously at Panasonic, Troy, Ohio. He loved sports, especially Ohio State football. He also enjoyed playing golf and beating his dad. Spending time with his family was the time Doug valued most, especially at the holidays, other family events and being a grandfather. He also had a love for traveling, from trips to the beach in Florida and South Carolina to Tokyo and Gatlinburg. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his kindness and his ability to treat his friends as if they were family. Doug is survived by his parents; his wife, Terumi Imai Brandle; children, Terah (Kayvon) Rafiee, Jennifer Brandle and Nicholas Brandle; sister, Cindy (Ashay) Brahmbhatt; brothers, Chris (Lisa) Brandle and Timothy Brandle; granddaughter, Roya Rafiee; Terumi's mother, Sanae Imai; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Terumi's father, Tetsuo Imai. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Hospital Fetal to Newborn Care Center (fetaltonewborn.org) or . You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
