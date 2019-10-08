|
|
BRASHEAR, Douglas Age 71 of Somerville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on March 17, 1948 in Viper, Kentucky the son of Orville and June (Hall) Brashear. He graduated from Talawanda High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. On April 7, 1972, he married Marilyn Lake in Greeley, Colorado. Douglas was a 20 year employee at the U.S. Postal Service working in electrical maintenance and was a member of AmVets Post # 1983. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Brashear; three children, Melissa Brashear, Joe Brashear, and Stephanie (Brent) Andrews; five grandchildren, Joseph "Gunner," Emily, Olivia, Addison, Cameron; two brothers, David and Delmar Brashear; six sisters, Carol Jean Cooper, Margaret Gobel, Doris Terrell, Elaine Baultman, Pam Cappa, and Angie Little; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Animal Adoption Center or to the Butler County Humanae Society. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 8, 2019