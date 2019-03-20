Home

BRITTON Sr., Douglas Franklin Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Douglas was born on March 12, 1941 in Frankfort, KY to Rufus (Pete) and Gladys (Brawner) Britton. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother William (Pat) Britton. He was married to Faye Britton. In addition to his wife he is survived by five children; Douglas (Beth) Britton, Jr., Jonathan Britton, Robin (Luke) Miller, Brittany Ramsey, Jason Ramsey; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He completed service for the U.S. Navy and will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery on March 27, 2019 at 10:15am. A small service for family will be held at the Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
