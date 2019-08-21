Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Douglas Damewood


1965 - 2019
Douglas Damewood Obituary
DAMEWOOD, Douglas Alan 54, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1965, in Springfield, the son of Julia Ann (Dever) and William Paul Damewood. Doug is survived by his father and step-mother, William and Elizabeth Damewood; son, Douglas Damewood; fianc?e, Christy Lowe and her children, Elijah and Katie Lowe; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Cindy Damewood; and uncle and aunt, Jim and Marcella Damewood. He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia Ann Damewood and grandmother, Sabina Dever. Doug graduated from Northeastern High School. He was a truck driver most of his life and enjoyed trucks and machinery. Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-6p.m with service beginning at 6p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Dr. Reverend Thomas Payne Sweets will be officiating. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
