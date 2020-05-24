|
DAVIS, Douglas Neil "Doug" On Monday, May 18, 2020, Douglas (Doug) Neil Davis, passed away at the age of 71. Doug was born on February 24, 1949 in Hamilton, OH to Kenneth & Patricia (Pat) Davis. Doug was an accomplished musician who began his early musical career in Hamilton, OH. He relocated to Nashville, TN to concentrate on music and song writing. He ended his musical career performing with former members of the Allman Brothers Band, The "Tombstone Bullets" and "the late" Gregg Allman. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and his mother, Pat. He is survived by his sisters, Darlene (Dan) Stigall and Donna (Robbie) Hoffman, nieces, nephews and many friends. Donations can be made to , OH.
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020