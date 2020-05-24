Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, Douglas Neil "Doug" On Monday, May 18, 2020, Douglas (Doug) Neil Davis, passed away at the age of 71. Doug was born on February 24, 1949 in Hamilton, OH to Kenneth & Patricia (Pat) Davis. Doug was an accomplished musician who began his early musical career in Hamilton, OH. He relocated to Nashville, TN to concentrate on music and song writing. He ended his musical career performing with former members of the Allman Brothers Band, The "Tombstone Bullets" and "the late" Gregg Allman. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and his mother, Pat. He is survived by his sisters, Darlene (Dan) Stigall and Donna (Robbie) Hoffman, nieces, nephews and many friends. Donations can be made to , OH.
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -