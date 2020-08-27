1/1
Douglas FORREST
1968 - 2020
FORREST, Douglas Lee "Doug" Douglas "Doug" Lee Forrest, 51, of Springfield, passed away August 24, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. He was born September 1, 1968, in Springfield, the son of Leo and Georgia (Brickman) Forrest. Doug was a family man, he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, and he enjoyed playing softball. Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Rae Jean (Waldeck) Forrest; mother, Georgia Forrest; two children, Kylee Forrest (Cody Fuller) and Mackenzie Forrest (Anthony Marshall); five grandchildren, Mia, Leo, Gabriel, Raelynn, and Laelynn; siblings, Claressa Davis and Jeffrey Forrest; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kristin and Chuck Stover; and niece, Taylor Waldeck. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
