FUERST, Douglas C. Age 55 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Doug was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 24, 1963 to Raymond and Carolyn (nee Urmanic) Fuerst. Doug graduated from Badin High School Class '82. He worked for CVG Airport for 20 years. On August 13, 1988, he married Darlene Anderson, he is and always will be the love of her life; together they had a daughter, Olivia Fuerst, his pride and joy. He always made sure his family had everything they wanted. Doug enjoyed camping, fishing, working on his cars and motorcycles and having bonfires with family and friends. Doug was a good man who would help anyone, anytime. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Darlene Fuerst; his daughter, Olivia Fuerst; his siblings, Leah Johnson, Kay Fuerst and Toby Fuerst; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; a special great nephew, Lucas Shoemaker; his cats, Sadie Lou and Jake Fuerst; and his cousin, Diane Kindt, who held a special place in his heart. Doug was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019