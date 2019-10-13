|
GILBERT, Douglas C. Age 90 of Centerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 16, 1928 and graduated from Germantown High School. He served in the US Army in the Korean War from 1950-1953 and was a member of the American Legion Post of Miamisburg, OH. Doug retired after 37 years from NCR in Security Management and was a past member of the NCR Golf Course. Doug was beloved by his friends and was a DEVOTED husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His smile is and forever will be, greatly missed. He loved to fish, play golf, and travel. Known for his kindness, intelligence, and his witty sense of humor, he loved to tell stories of his life experiences, watch sports, and was an avid UD Football fan. Doug was preceded in death by his parents James and Francis (Bishop) Gilbert, 4 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Jean (Hawk) Gilbert; Son Jeff (Chris) Gilbert; Daughters: Jayne (Rick) Chamberlin; Jennifer (Dave) Ooten; and Janine (Annette) Gilbert, faithful "fur-child" Morrie, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Gary Gilbert of Germantown, brothers-in-law Victor (Sharon), Terry (Gretchen) and Robert (Sheila) Hawk, numerous nieces and nephews and special family friends, Tara Hessert and Laurie. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 from 1-3 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn R, Dayton, OH 45429. Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 pm with son-in-law Rick Chamberlin officiating. If desired, memorials may be made in Doug's name to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton OH 45420 or to SISCA, 2600 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton OH 45419. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
