HENSLEY, Douglas Leroy "Doug" A genuine, kind, and patient man, age 75, of Medway, passed away Monday, October 21st, 2019. He was born August 29th, 1944 to Marilyn (Corell) and Roy Hensley. He graduated from Bellbrook HS and ITT Technical Institute and spent 28 years of his career as a mechanical designer at Hobart Corporation. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during the Life Celebration Visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Life Celebration Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to 4 Paws for Ability (253 Dayton Ave, Xenia, OH 45385) because of Doug's love for dogs and his admiration of veterans. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Doug at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019