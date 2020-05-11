|
|
KEENER, Douglas W. Age 77 of Powell, Ohio died peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at The James Medical Center at The Ohio State University. Born on September 16, 1942 in Greenback, Tennessee to Luther and Delila (Long) Keener. Doug is survived by Kay (Dillman) Keener wife of 55 years. Two sons Tim Keener of Dublin, Ohio and Todd Keener of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Daughter-in-law Cathy Keener (Tim) and granddaughter Amanda Keener. Doug had three sisters. Sister and brother-in-law Reba (Decd) & Orville Walker of Alcoa, Tennessee, June (Decd) & Donald (Decd) White of Maryville, Tennessee and Kathy (Decd) & Richard Lehman of Richmond, Indiana and several nieces and nephews. Doug graduated from Richmond High School in 1960. He lived for most of his life in Dayton, Ohio where he retired from the City of Dayton Fire Department after 25 years and 25 years at O'Banion Wholesale Products. Doug and Kay are members of Indian Run United Methodist Church in Dublin, Ohio. A close family service will be held at Mound Hill Union Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the or the . Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 11, 2020