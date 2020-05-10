|
|
KIRKLAND, Douglas Todd Age 58 of Dayton, met Our Lord after a longtime illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Scott Kirkland I; his brother Robert Scott Kirkland II and countless others. Doug is survived by his mother, Marcia Rose; daughter, Ashley (Kirkland) Abrams; granddaughters, Haley, Rosalie and Piper; and nephew, Robert Scott Kirkland III. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 12pm until 1pm at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1pm with Dr. Robert Kennedy presiding. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020