KISER, Douglas Age 84 of Dayton passed away peacefully at home surround by his family on May 16, 2019. He was born September 16, 1934, at Miami Valley Hospital delivered by his grandfather, Foster Kiser, while his father Maynard was a resident in training. Doug graduated from Tipp City High School in 1952, attended Ohio Wesleyan University and graduated from Ohio State University in 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1958. Doug joined H.B. Fuller Company in 1960 through retirement in 2002. Doug enjoyed golf, fishing and was an avid sports fan. He married Linda DeBlasio in 1958 and had four children, Douglas Jr, Stephen, Karen, Catherine. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda and remarried Martha Combs in 1997. He is survived by his children, his wife Martha and her children Beth and Sheryl, his sister, Carol (Richard) McLaughlin and her children Brian and Debra, as well as many grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.