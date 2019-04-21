|
|
KREITZER, Douglas W. Age 75, formerly of Dayton, of Lucasville, OH, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Rolland and Alberta Kreitzer, and sister Cindy Davis. Survived by 3 daughters Holly Ortberg of Sarasota, FL, Heather Kreitzer of Sarasota, FL, Cassie (Jon Perkins) Kreitzer of Dayton, son Doug " not a Jr." Kreitzer of Dayton, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, wife Joyce Engle of Lucasville, and her son Wayne Engle of Dayton, 2 brothers Dick (Shirley) Kreitzer of Huber Heights, Dave (Melissa) Kreitzer of Bellbrook and numerous other family and good friends. Doug graduated from Jefferson High School and served his country in the US Air Force. He retired from Chrysler Air Temp. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 27th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019