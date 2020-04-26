|
|
LAMBERT, Douglas Bolling Douglas Bolling Lambert passed peacefully on April 17, 2020 at the age of 73 surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parents Marjorie Sherriff and Edward Lambert and his sister Laura Lambert. He was born on September 28, 1946 and grew up in Dayton Ohio. Douglas attended Beavercreek High School, Olivet Nazarene University and Brooks Institute. He served in the US Marine Corp where his love for California was born. He happily lived the majority of his life in Santa Barbara, California. An entrepreneur, Douglas created a niche market successfully selling maritime insurance on a national level. He loved his family and was a kind man with a compassionate heart. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Veronica Lambert; daughters Cheryl Crowder, Heather Kicelemos, Lesley Hatfield, Shannon LeMintier and Lauren Lambert; grandchildren Aneize, Zorn, Cole, Jack, Elyse and Sloane; step-children Somerset Walmsley and Miles Evans.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020