LITTLE, Douglas H. 76 of Middletown passed on May 7, 2019 at Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus, where he had been a resident for 3 years. He was born on October 20, 1942 in Middletown to Homer Tyson & Mary Elizabeth (McKee) Little. Douglas worked at Aeronca and Miami Carey. He was a member of the Moose Lodge # 501 and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margie Little; his children, John Douglas (Pam Mullis) Little and Beth (Chet Turner) Little; his grandchildren, J.D. (Jesse Brun) Little, Heather (Kyle Woolum) Little, Nick Little and Drew (Kacie Fryer) Shuler; Great-Grandson, Liam Fryer; Brother, Jerry (Janet) Little; Brother-in-Law, Tom Schutte; several nieces and nephews and many longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Vonnie and Barb; nephew, Rusty Jones. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the staff at Hawthorne Glen Senior Living Campus and Ohio's . Visitation will be on Friday, May 10th from Noon-2:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, OH 45005 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Tom Myers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary