McCARTY Sr., Douglas Arthur 77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on June 20, 1942, in Salyersville, Kentucky, the son of the late Lonnie and Cora (Risner) McCarty. Doug retired from Navistar in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating or anything on the water, and traveling. Doug liked to watch Live PD and FOX News. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and was passionate about his gardens. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Elizabeth (Patterson) McCarty, four children: Duane Eaton, Dawn (Brian) Kettlehake, Danielle (Kolby) Kappes, and Dora (James) Pappas; sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, siblings: Bill (Sylvia) McCarty, Paul (Faye) McCarty, and Juanita (Jerry) Sells; several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his parents and son, Douglas A. McCarty Jr. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Red Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. In his memory and honor of his grandchildren, the family requests contributions be made to The MAGIC Foundation (for Septo Optic Dysplasia), 4200 Cantera Dr., #106, Warrenville, IL 60555, or the International Foundation for CDKL5 Research, PO Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020