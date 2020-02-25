|
PARKS, Douglas Edward "Doug" Age 79, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Robert & Wilma Wright, by a brother-in-law, Steve Wright & by his brother Mikey. He was a 1958 graduate of Brookville High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy for 3 years in Japan. Doug worked for the City of Dayton Fire Dept. from where he would retire and go on to the Ohio Fire Academy as a State Fire Marshal. His hobbies included continuing to work after retirement, gun collecting, donuts, his Harley, and being a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He enjoyed trips to Florida every year to spend time with family and friends. Doug is survived by his wife of 58 years, Michael; daughter, Sherri (Chuck )Letner; grandson, Jordan Letner; sister, Donna (Bart) Cormier; brothers-in-law, John (Lori) & Wesley (Amy) Wright; special friends, Jim Singer & Mick Waltz and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Thu. Feb. 27 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Ali Rode officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 5-7 Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either SICSA or the Greater Dayton Humane Society. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020