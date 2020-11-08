1/
Douglas PESEK
PESEK, Douglas Alan

Age 58, of Dayton, passed away on October 13, 2020. Douglas was born on August 25, 1962, in Dayton, OH, to Donald A. Sr. & Judith A. (McCabe) Pesek. He was preceded in death by his mother. Douglas is survived by his sons, Brian (Heather) Pesek and Donald Pesek; grandchildren, Daniel Pesek, Clint May,

Rumor Pesek, Bentlee Pesek, Kayson Pesek and Makennah Pesek; father, Donald A. Pesek Sr.; sister, Dana Pesek; brother, Steve (Wendy) Pesek; and many other relatives and friends. Douglas enjoyed playing the guitar and had a deep love for art and music. The family will have a private celebration at a later date. To send a special message to the family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
