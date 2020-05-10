|
PHILLIPS, Douglas Robert Age 38 of Centerville passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Robert S. Phillips. He is survived by his son, Garridan; mother, Elaine (Metzger) Phillips; sister, Jennifer (Sam) Pollock and her children, Isabella, Sam, and Nora Pollock. Private interment David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020