|
|
RIEHLE, Douglas J. 59, of Springfield, departed this life on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1959 in Cincinnati, the son of Jim and Jean Riehle. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 35 years, Teresa (Godfrey); daughter Jenny (Bryan) O'Leary; son Michael Riehle; siblings Barry (Chris) Riehle, Debbie (Steve) Brodbeck, Cindy (Randell) Kron, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Riehle. Doug will be fondly remembered as a kind, gentle, loving soul. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, building things with his hands, and anything that involved his family. He blessed all those around him with his quick wit and sense of humor and always taught by quiet example. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 10:30 am at St. Raphael Church, Springfield with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Doug's name to Friends of the Smokies. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 16, 2019