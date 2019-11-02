Home

POWERED BY

SIGLER, Douglas E. 63, of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born November 23, 1955 in Springfield the son of the late Edward & Mary (Eisnaugle) Sigler. He retired from the U.S. Army. He is survived by three sisters, Betty (Johnny) Bailey, Kathie (Bud) Crabill, Karen (Mike) Agin; a brother, David (Marilyn) Sigler; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Danny Sigler. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
