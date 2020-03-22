|
VANCE, Douglas Linn "Doug" 60, of Springfield, passed away March 14, 2020 in his home. He was born April 19, 1959 in Champaign County, Ohio, the son of Charles Henry and Waneta Faye (Miller) Vance. Doug enjoyed playing pool and darts and was a self- employed painter and contractor. He is survived by his siblings; Joel (Carmi) Vance, Charles "Chuck" Vance and Randy (Renda) Vance, aunt; Wanda Horton, cousin; Eddie Horton, niece and nephew; Amy and Jason. He was preceded in death by sisters; Bonnie Miller and Ruth Miller, nephew; Shawn Vance and his parents. Due to COVID19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020