Douglas VON STEIN
VON STEIN, Douglas Lee 72, passed away in Apache Junction, AZ, on July 10, 2020, from esophageal cancer. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1967. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Lynda (Ullery) Von Stein; daughter and son-in-law, Joel and Greg Estridge; daughter, Melissa Wagers; son, Christopher Von Stein; grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Austin, Kasey and Jordan; sisters, Kimberly Ralston and Judy Oda; brothers, Dick (Lois) Von Stein, Mark (Mataia) Von Stein, Bob (Donna) Von Stein, Neal (Suzanne) Von Stein; brother and sisters-in-law, Butch Turner, Rosie Turner, Gloria Gibson and Ruthanne Ullery. He had too many nieces and nephews to mention that he truly loved and enjoyed being part of their lives. He was blessed with many friends in Ohio as well as Arizona. He was a loyal member of the Elks, Eagles and Moose. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.


Published in Journal-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
