Douglas WEIMER
1942 - 2020
WEIMER, Douglas Arthur 77, of Springfield, passed away January 22, 2020, in his home. He was born August 1, 1942, in Springfield the son of Edward O. and Lillian R. (Haas) Weimer. Doug attended college at The Ohio State University, Antioch University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), earning two Doctorates in chemistry. He worked as a Physical Chemist at Kimberly-Clark for 25 years. During college he invented the mood ring. He was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Doug spent much of his free time volunteering at St. Luke's Mission and OIC. His favorite hobbies include photography and travelling. He was an excellent conversationalist, could talk about anything to anybody and made friends along the way. Survivors include his son and daughter in law, Matthew & Catherine Weimer; three grandchildren, Lilleann, Spencer and Jacob; and lifelong friends, Phil Thomas and Paul & Sharon Coyle. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sarah Weimer; and brother, Herbert Weimer. A joint Memorial Service to celebrate his life and his wife, Gloria's life, will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made in Doug's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
