CAMPBELL, Doyle F. Age 69 of Hamilton passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 in his home. He was born April 14, 1950 in Middletown, Ohio the son of the late Grover and Virginia (nee Birch) Campbell. Mr. Campbell worked for over 30 years at Champion Papers in Hamilton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and coaching baseball. He also loved football and assisted with the Hamilton Little Blue football teams over the years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years Brenda Campbell; his special daughter Leslie Campbell; three grandchildren Adam Pankey, Blaise Wright, and Devan Pankey; two great granddaughters Dailynn and Emberlynn Pankey; two brothers Jack (Debbie) Campbell and Tim Campbell; one sister Linda Eversole, and his canine best friend, Odie. He was preceded in death by one brother Gary Campbell. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 PM, with Dean Strong, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2020