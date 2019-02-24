DPD Officer Kevin Brame 2/ 21/1968 11/1/1999 We are especially blessed and so grateful for the 31 years we had with you. Though you were brutally taken from us so many years ago, you are with us every day because we carry you in our hearts. And today, we will celebrate you with family and friends and remember the joy and love you so generously shared. We continue to pray for those who could help bring your killers to justice to come forward. A reward of up to $100,000 is offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of these criminals. Please call the DPD Cold Case Unit at 333-7109 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP. Wishing you Peace in Heaven, Dear Kevin Mom, Kerry, Karen Our entire family and host of friends Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary