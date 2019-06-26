MERRILL, Drew Age 76, of Gratis, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 23, 2019 after a courageous 15-year battle with cancer. He was born August 3, 1942 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Fred and Mary (Blevins) Merrill. In addition to his parents, Drew was preceded in death by 3 siblings, and a granddaughter, Tiffany Howard-Sharrett. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda; children, Ronnie (Laura) Merrill, Disa (Chip Emrick) Bridges, Denise (Dean) Howard, Rodney (Tonya) Merrill, Dee Ann (Mark) Harris, and Rob (Kristen) Merrill; grandchildren, Shannon, Dustin, Jacob, Morgan, Ashley, Jessie, Lauren, Allison, Hudson, and Grayson; great-grandchildren, Christian, Tiffany B., Maddie, Ava, Adeline, Bonny, and Aurelia; siblings, Dottie Back and Connie Webb; and many more family and friends. Drew was truck driver for many years and enjoyed gardening, bluegrass music, flying planes, and drag racing. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a high school All-Star basketball player and baseball pitcher for the Gratis Trojans. The family will receive friends Friday, June 28 from 11AM to 1PM at Gratis United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastors James Setser and Rob Merrill officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary