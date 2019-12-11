|
WHATLEY, Drew Age 95, of Dayton, born February 2, 1924 in Barnesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019 at . Drew was a WWII survivor, and served in the U. S. Army for five years, the 95th Engineers, France and Germany. Preceded in death by his wife, Inez Whatley; daughter, Joanne Whatley; son, Phillip Whatley; sisters, Mattie King, Nellie Rimes. He leaves to mourn, daughters, June (Wellington) Baldwin, Carolyn Whatley; son, Frederick Whatley; brother, Herbert Mays; daughter-in-law, Denise Whatley; grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle and Tony Baldwin, Levon, Ebony and Eugene Whatley; devoted nephew, Mark (Alma) Mays; devoted friends, Joe, Tracy and Sam Williams; devoted cousin, Gene Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Thursday, December 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Bro. William Vance officiating. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr. Jilian Waite and staff, , and Area Agency on Aging.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019