Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Drew WHATLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drew WHATLEY


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Drew WHATLEY Obituary
WHATLEY, Drew Age 95, of Dayton, born February 2, 1924 in Barnesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019 at . Drew was a WWII survivor, and served in the U. S. Army for five years, the 95th Engineers, France and Germany. Preceded in death by his wife, Inez Whatley; daughter, Joanne Whatley; son, Phillip Whatley; sisters, Mattie King, Nellie Rimes. He leaves to mourn, daughters, June (Wellington) Baldwin, Carolyn Whatley; son, Frederick Whatley; brother, Herbert Mays; daughter-in-law, Denise Whatley; grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle and Tony Baldwin, Levon, Ebony and Eugene Whatley; devoted nephew, Mark (Alma) Mays; devoted friends, Joe, Tracy and Sam Williams; devoted cousin, Gene Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Thursday, December 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Bro. William Vance officiating. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr. Jilian Waite and staff, , and Area Agency on Aging.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Drew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -