BEATTY, Duane Anton Age 59 of Dayton, OH departed this life Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Ril, Sr. and Dollena Beatty. He was a graduate of Roth H.S. and worked for Dayton Forging & Heating. Duane was also preceded in death by his wife, Lila Ellington Beatty and brother, Rommel Beatty. He is survived by 3 daughters, Sarah, Dollena and Ashley Ellington; sister, Yvonne Sherrer and brother, Ril (Constance) Beatty, Jr.; a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH with Pastor Ril Beatty, Jr., Officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019