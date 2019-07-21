Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Duane Beatty Obituary
BEATTY, Duane Anton Age 59 of Dayton, OH departed this life Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Ril, Sr. and Dollena Beatty. He was a graduate of Roth H.S. and worked for Dayton Forging & Heating. Duane was also preceded in death by his wife, Lila Ellington Beatty and brother, Rommel Beatty. He is survived by 3 daughters, Sarah, Dollena and Ashley Ellington; sister, Yvonne Sherrer and brother, Ril (Constance) Beatty, Jr.; a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH with Pastor Ril Beatty, Jr., Officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
