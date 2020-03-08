|
|
HOGAN (Welch), Duane D. "Dee" Age 79 of Kettering died Friday, March 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband William R. Hogan. Survived by daughter Cheryl Schreck, son Richard (Darla) Welch, granddaughter Lisa (Chris) Swinderman, grandson Kris White, 3 great grandchildren Faith Marie White, Brendan and Danica Swinderman. She worked as a Phlebotomist in Houston, TX and a waitress at the Golden Nugget for years. Services Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation in her memory. Special thanks to Ohio nurses Jamie and Sara, for their love and care. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020