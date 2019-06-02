LOVELL, Duane Anthony 59, of Springfield, passed away May 26, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1960, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Robert C. and Betty A. Lovell. In addition to his parents, Duane is survived by a sister, Nancy Williams; nieces and nephews, Tiffany, Dustin and Amber Williams; 8 great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Carolyn Rose, Larry (Kay) Lovell and Jackie Myers; special friend, Ron Wilhelm; and several cousins. He is preceded in death by a nephew, Scott Williams and aunt, Janice Myers. Duane graduated from Northeastern High School in 1979 and lived in Florida for over 30 years. He loved riding his bicycle and adored his family. Duane enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, was a wonderful son and brother and will be deeply missed. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to his family at www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary