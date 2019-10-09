Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
MACON, Sr., Duane A. Age 62, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life unexpectedly Friday, September 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Freda Macon; father, Eugene Macon Sr. brother, Eugene Macon Jr.; aunts, Amy and Eva Moore; best friend, Danny Nelson Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Duane A. Macon Jr., Alicia Nichole Miller; grandchildren, Duane A. Macon, III, Nichelle Macon, Avery Miller; aunts, Benny Mae Moore, Sara Phelps; mothers of his children, Rene Johnson, Yvonne Miller; best friends, Roy (Michele) Graham, Kirk McDaniels, Keith Rakestraw, Chris Hardin, Nichole "Nikki" Beinel; special friend, Cassandra Cook; a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 12:30 pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am-12:30 pm. Family will receive friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019
