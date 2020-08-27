1/
DUANE POST
POST, Duane Duane Post, age 51, of Middletown, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Duane was born December 27, 1968, in Middletown, OH. He is survived by his father, Richard Post and mother, Karen Jones; his brothers, Vincent Maze and Chad Post (wife Rebecca) of Middletown; and his brother, Richard Post (wife Salima) of Prince George, VA, a close friend Randy Griffin, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews and many good friends. Duane loved to cook and was a cook at The Meadows Restaurant, he especially liked to cook Thanksgiving dinner. He worked various factory jobs. Duane was loved by all and he liked everyone he met. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy and her staff at the Compton Cancer Center at the Atrium Medical Center and the staff at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for their professional and loving care of Duane. There will be a memorial service at the Church of God in Jesus, 5604 W. Alexandria Rd, Middletown, OH, Saturday, August 29 at 11am.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
