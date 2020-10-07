1/1
Duane WHITT
1966 - 2020
WHITT, Duane Edward Duane Edward Whitt, 54, of Springfield, passed away September 29, 2020. He was born August 10, 1966, in Morehead, Kentucky, the son of Elwood and Lois (De Hart) Whitt. Duane loved Blue Grass and had played and recorded with several bands in the area. He was a member of I B M A and O K I. Survivors include his mother; Lois Whitt, a daughter; Amanda Whitt, siblings; Danny Whitt, Roger (Cindy) Whitt, Donna Whitt (Mike) and Charlotte Whitt (Heath), several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father; Elwood Whitt and a sister; Carol Ann Whitt. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Clay Baldwin officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
