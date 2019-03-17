|
|
YARBROUGH, Duane A. "Tony" 61, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Rosemary Yarbrough; two sons, Dion Yarbrough and Randy Zachary; sisters, Cora, Velia (Craig), and Regina. Visitation is Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry- Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2019