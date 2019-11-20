|
BOWRON, Rev. Duard C. Age 93, passed away on November 17 in Tipp City. He was born on June 13, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Etta and Clarence Bowron. Mr. Bowron showed musical ability at a young age and began attending the Detroit Conservatory of Music, eventually becoming an accomplished pianist and vocalist. This ability would serve him well in his life calling. Mr. Bowron attended Bob Jones College for several years in Cleveland, Tennessee with a focus on ministry and music. He married his childhood sweetheart Mildred Strosick in 1947, a marriage that would span 72 years and result in a family of four children, all of whom would take an active role in his ministry. Mr. Bowron moved his family to Dayton, Ohio in late 1951 at the request of Rev. Gerald Fleming who had started a new ministry just a few months prior. With God's leading the two worked closely together to build what would become one of the largest churches in Dayton with a membership of several thousand. Under Mr. Bowron's direction, the music program at Dayton Baptist Temple became widely known and revered. Christmas and Easter musicals were especially noteworthy for their elaborate scenery, costuming and live orchestra. These performances were often attended by capacity crowds. Over a ministry that spanned a half century Rev. Bowron performed literally hundreds of marriages, and funerals. He was especially known for his rendition of "The Lord's Prayer." Rev. Bowron was a caring and compassionate family man whose life and ministry drew many souls to Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Willard, and a daughter Cheryl. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Mildred, daughter Bonnie Kudla (Paul), son Mark (Maxine) daughter Carrie Wolff (Jeff),9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, November 21 from 5-8 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Temple 1707 Ohmer Ave. in Dayton. Funeral services will be at the church on Friday November 22 at 10:30 AM with the Rev. Jerry Siler officiating, burial to follow immediately at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Newcomer North Dayton Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019