BARTON, Durinda "Ann" Age 75 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born April 8, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Gilbert Joseph and Mary Ann Adams. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Tivis Kermit Barton; sisters, Betty Ruth Glass and Emma "Louise" Glover. Ann is survived by her children, Michael Scott (Leah) Barton, Kelley Ann (Dan) Phillips, James C. (Shelly) Barton; grandchildren, Jessica (BJ) Reed, Sarrah (Drew) Knoesel, Jake (Crystal) Barton, Danny Phillips, Jami (Scotty) Watson, Brandi Barton and Tyler Barton; great grandchildren, Noah, Hudson, Maddox, Quinn, Sloan, Sophia, Remington and Maverick; siblings, Susan J. Sovonick and Robert (Verna) Adams; a host of nieces and nephews, many extended family members and friends. Ann was a life-time resident of the greater Dayton area. She worked for Brainerd Manufacturing as an inspector for 22 years before retiring. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and working puzzles. Ann will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, sense of humor, generosity and compassion. Family will receive guests from 5:00 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Written condolences and memorial may be shared with the family by visiting Ann's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2019