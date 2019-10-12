|
ALEXANDER, Dustin L."Dusty" Age 38, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born June 1, 1981 in Middletown, OH to Gary and Brenda (Campbell) Alexander. Dusty started his own recycling company in Junior High School. With the support of his friends and family, he successfully ran it up to his early retirement. Dusty loved music. He was an enthusiastic harmonica player, loved his personal play list on his IPAD. He was a soda connoisseur and his family honored his love for it. Dusty is survived by his parents, Gary and Brenda Alexander of Franklin, OH; devoted sister, Ashley (Doug) Herman of Frisco, TX; niece, Alexa Herman; nephew, Hudson Herman; paternal grandmother, Alma Alexander; aunts, Ruth (Terry) Griffey, Betty (Tom) Hall, Kandy (Tom) Fitzpatrick, Sheila (Bobby) Gilbert, Connie (Allen) Daniels; uncle, Ken (Debbie) Alexander; many loving and adoring great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Darlene, Tammy, Joy and Connie who forever will be in our hearts. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Floyd and Fairy Campbell; paternal grandfather, Eugene R. Alexander. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 12, 2019