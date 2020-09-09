1/1
Dusty HISEL
1972 - 2020
HISEL, Dusty R. 47, of Kettering, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on Oct. 5, 1972. Dusty graduated Wayne High School in 1991, and Sinclair College in 1994. She had worked for the Montgomery County Juvenile Courts for over 15 years. Survived by her mother, Marsha (Jesse) Ryles; father, Jerry (Karen) Hisel; son, Tony Reynolds; daughter, Hunter Hisel; 3 brothers, Jerry L. Hisel (Cristy), Nathan Hisel (Missy) & Brad Ryles (Jamie); sister, Angie Towner (Matt); grandchild, Maleena Reynolds; many nieces, nephews & friends. Memorial service 5:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377. Chaplain Ricardo Lewis, officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday at 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 9, 2020.
