|
|
BRUCE, Dwaine Edwin Passed away on May 17, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, from natural causes. Dwaine was born on June 23, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Joy and Edwin Bruce. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie Bruce and Montie Bruce. Dwaine is survived by his children, Christopher Bruce (Jenni) and Stacie Angle (Stan), his grandsons, Chris Huhn, Nick Huhn, and JD White, his sister, Vicki Hutzelman (Jerry), many loving nieces and nephews, and ex-wife, Cathy Bruce, who he was married to for 47 years. Dwaine graduated from Roth High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1961. He went on to play basketball at Georgetown College in Kentucky, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and named an NAIA All-American Player. Dwaine worked at General Motors as a foreman for 20 years. Dwaine was quite an athlete, and enjoyed playing basketball with his children and grandchildren when he could. You could also find him on a local court, sharing his skills and trick shots with a group of kids playing HORSE. Dwaine always had a kind word for a stranger, a smile on his face, and never met a joke he didn't like. He instilled good manners in his children, and enjoyed traveling with his family, and later his grandchildren. He also enjoyed volunteering for Toys for Tots. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - South Chapel located at 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. The Memorial Service will begin at 3:00 pm. Following Governor Mike Dewine's stay at home order please use caution when making your decision to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Diabetes Foundation since Dwaine battled with Diabetes for 40 years. To share a memory of Dwaine or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020