|
|
LANE, Dwayne Born May 21, 1968 in Montgomery, Alabama to Sherman and Vernell Lane, passed away March 3, 2019 age 50 in Chicago, ILL. He was preceded in death by one daughter Brook Lane, he leaves to cherish his memory one son Isaac Lane; two daughters: Alexis and Alauren Lane; two brothers: Wayne Lane and Sherman Lane, two sisters: Wanda Lane and Renate Lane, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10am until time of service 11:30am at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2019