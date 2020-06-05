Dwayne Mack Sr.
MACK, Sr., Dwayne Terrance Age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service, at 11:00 a.m., at the United Community Brethren Church, 15 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton. Private burial services will be held Monday at the Dayton National Cemetery. Newcomer North Chapel is assisting the family. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to view his full obituary or to leave a condolence to his family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
