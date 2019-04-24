SEBASTIAN, Dwayne D. 58, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in his home. Dwayne was born October 10, 1960 in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky to Elmer and Maryetta (Daniel) Sebastian. He worked as a machinist for HDI Landing Gear for the past 10 years. He also worked for Finishtiming, where he enjoyed working with the schools and colleges in Ohio. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Cheryl (Preston) Sebastian; three children, Brian (Heather) Sebastian, Tracy Sebastian (AJ Evans) and Erin Sebastian; two grandchildren, Tehlor Stant and Dexter Sebastian; three siblings, Patti (Brian) Goffe, Karen (Mike) Kobak and Bethany Sebastian; his mother and father-in-law, Kenneth and Grethel Preston; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Del Wallace officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 5:30 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary