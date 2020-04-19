Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight HICKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight HICKS Obituary
HICKS, Dwight E. On April 13, 2020, Dwight E. Hicks, loving husband and father of four children passed away after putting up a brave fight of cancer. He was 67 years old. Preceded in death by father, Wilmer Hicks and mother, Cora Frances Adams. Survived by wife, Patricia Wilmoth Hicks, sister Kathy Patterson (Larry), and brother Kevin Hicks (Susan). Dwight, retired from the City of Dayton Fire Dept. after 15 years of service (holding the title of oldest rookie to go through the academy) & 25 years at Advance Auto Parts. Dwight never met a stranger. Up to the last day he blew his beloved wife kisses and gave a thumbs up. He will be missed & loved every day. Services for celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -