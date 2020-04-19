|
HICKS, Dwight E. On April 13, 2020, Dwight E. Hicks, loving husband and father of four children passed away after putting up a brave fight of cancer. He was 67 years old. Preceded in death by father, Wilmer Hicks and mother, Cora Frances Adams. Survived by wife, Patricia Wilmoth Hicks, sister Kathy Patterson (Larry), and brother Kevin Hicks (Susan). Dwight, retired from the City of Dayton Fire Dept. after 15 years of service (holding the title of oldest rookie to go through the academy) & 25 years at Advance Auto Parts. Dwight never met a stranger. Up to the last day he blew his beloved wife kisses and gave a thumbs up. He will be missed & loved every day. Services for celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020