MARBURY, Dwight Age 63 passed unexpectedly on November 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ocie, Sr. & Louise Marbury; siblings: Gladys Austin, Gloria Horton, Ocie, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory: Mary F. Rutledge, Priscilla Barnes and Lucilla Cole; nieces: Angela Cotton, Kristin and Krystal Cole; nephews: Terrance Towles, Sr., Duane Towles, Kevin L. Barnes, Colston Rutledge, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Services 11 A.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019