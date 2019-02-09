McKENZIE, Dwight "Eddie" Age 90, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1928 in Middletown and lived here all his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Eddie was employed for 38 years as a welder at AK Steel, and then was a courier for First Financial Bank for ten years after his retirement from AK. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge #501, a member of Eagles Aerie #528, V.F.W. Post 3809, and Jefferson Lodge #90 F. & A.M. He was an avid fisherman and loved his two Boston Terriers. Preceding him in death were his parents, Boyd and Mary (Sorrell) McKenzie; his wife, Jean McKenzie in 2012; two daughters, Kathleen Bower and Linda Morrison; and one son, Donnie McKenzie. He is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Bob) Hollister and Mary "Mimi" (Brian) Bieber; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Jerry (Ruth) McKenzie; one sister, Janice (Ron) McMann; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio, with Military Honors by V.F.W. Post 7596 Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary