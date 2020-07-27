Dwight STAATS

STAATS, Jr., Dwight Robert "Bob" Age 89, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dayton. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary. Bob proudly served his country and retired from the U.S Air Force. Visitation will be held 5-7pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Prayer Service to follow. We do ask all who attend please wear a mask. Private Burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com