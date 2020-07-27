1/
Dwight STAATS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STAATS, Jr., Dwight Robert "Bob" Age 89, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dayton. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary. Bob proudly served his country and retired from the U.S Air Force. Visitation will be held 5-7pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Prayer Service to follow. We do ask all who attend please wear a mask. Private Burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved