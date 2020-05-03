|
|
McCARTY, Dyke Sept 13, 1928 April 17, 2020 Age 91, MAJ (RET) USAF / Professor Emeritus, died peacefully at home in Bethlehem, PA April 17, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1928 to Oscar and Nina McCarty in Kokomo, IN, and raised in Tipton, IN. Dyke served in the US Army from 1947-49 then went on to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY (1953). He was commissioned in the Air Force, became a pilot, and received his MBA at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Wright Patterson AFB Dayton, OH (1960). His service in the United States Air Force from 1953-71 included a tour in Vietnam (1966-67). Dyke was awarded the Air Medal with five bronze oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army and Air Force Commendation medals, and the National Defense Service Medal. He later became a Professor and Department Head at AFIT from 1971-95. When he retired from AFIT in 1995 he was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and was named a Professor Emeritus. Throughout his life he was an avid golfer, a voracious reader, fond of drawing and painting, a lover of music and spending time with family and friends "grilling out." He leaves behind his family: children Patrick (Sandra) McCarty (MI), Amy McCarty (OH), their mother, Patricia McCarty (OH), stepdaughter Margaret (Robert) Hamberger (FL); seven beautiful grandchildren Devon, Cassandra, Brendan, Aaron, Troy, Joey, and Luke; four great-grandchildren Jameson, Hana, Owen, and Isaac. Dyke was predeceased by two daughters from his marriage to Patricia, Melissa and Bethellen, and his second wife Mildred McCarty. He will be interred in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH at a later date. Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020