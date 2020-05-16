Home

Dylan Schwark

Dylan Schwark Obituary
SCHWARK, Dylan Richard 35, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Dylan was born on August 04, 1984 in Dayton, Ohio. Dylan was a gentle soul, he loved animals, cooking, music, cars and his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Dawn Schwark and grandparents, Donald and Yvonne Dolphin. He was survived by his sons, Mathis Webb, Gaven Belcher, Elliot Schwark and daughter, Bentley Schwark; brother, Joshua (Bianca) Lewis; nephews, Dylan and Julian and niece, Emma; sister, Amanda Schwark and niece, Amarah Schwark. Fiance, Taylor Edmark and stepson, Jaxin. Dylan has a large family full of aunts and uncles and many cousins. A time of gathering will be disclosed at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2020
